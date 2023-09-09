Independent Board to assess alleged abuse, shortcomings in disability benefits scheme

The Government has set up a three-person independent Board to assess the alleged abuse in the severe disability benefits scheme and provide recommendations to the government on how to strengthen the evaluation process.

In a statement on Saturday, the government said that although “robust” systems against the abuse in the Department of Social Security and the Income Support and Compliance Division, it felt the need to solidify the evaluation process.

It said that independently of any police investigation, an independent board formed by three members will be enacted in order to evaluate the process of how the severe disability benefits are approved.

The Board enacted by Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon and Permanent Secretary Mark Musu’ will be presided over by retired Judge Antonio Mizzi, and the two other members will be Anthony Scicluna and Raymond Muscat.

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti has recently been implicated in an extensive scheme spanning several years, involving the fraudulent acquisition of monthly disability benefits by hundreds of individuals who were not legitimately entitled to them.

Allegedly, Grixti provided false medical documentation to assist people, often residing in strongholds of the Labour Party like Żabbar, Żejtun, and Paola, in fraudulently obtaining monthly social benefits meant for severe disabilities they did not actually suffer from.

The operation enabled claimants to receive monthly payments, averaging around €450, from the Social Security Department.

The Ministry for Social Policy denied it took the scandal lightly and said that 141 cases were suspended and that €2.1 million in undeserved payments were in the process of being refunded.

The terms of reference for the Board will be to:

Determine how ineligible applications for severe disability benefits were granted

Establishing whether, during this whole process, there were any shortcomings or administrative irregularities

Examine if the systems and the processes of submission and the evaluation and verification of the applications for these benefits are robust enough to prevent abuse

Recommending what measures should be taken so that the application and scrutiny processes are strengthened

“The Board will be required to present the conclusions and recommendations to the Social Justice Ministry and the Permanent Secretary within the ministry, within five months from enactment, although it could ask for an extension if required,” the Government said.

The government promised that the conclusions and recommendations of the Board will be published.