Emanuel Psaila removed from Home Affairs Permanent Secretary post

Emanuel Psaila has been removed from his post as Permanent Secretary at the Home Affairs Ministry, MaltaToday has learnt.

Senior government sources told this newspaper he has been removed over “performance issues.”

They said he has been “demoted” to the housing ministry.

Sources told this newspaper Culture Minister Owen Bonnici's permanent secretary, Joyce Dimech, will serve as an interim instead of him.

On Facebook, the government confirmed this, and said that Psaila will assume the role of Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation.

The government also confirmed that Joyce Dimech will be temporarily responsible for the Home Affairs Ministry while retaining her current position at the Ministry for National Heritage.

Psaila was appointed as Permanent Secretary on April 12, 2022, after serving as the Director of the Civil Protection Department since John Rizzo's retirement in 2017.

He also served within the Civil Protection Department since its inception as an Assistance Rescue Officer.

Through the years, he was promoted to manager, deputy director and then director.