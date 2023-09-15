Gozo strategy relegates tunnel to the backburner

The government launched the Gozo Regional Development Strategy for the coming four years.

Addressing the document launch on Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the strategy is based on three principles: proper use of urban and rural environment, economic growth for a better quality of life and added value to the Gozitan identity.

“Our vision for Gozo is clear, we want to strike a balance between economic activity and the social and environmental aspect of the island,” he said.

The document speaks about a number of aspects, including the infrastructural needs of the island.

Infrastructure in Gozo

The strategy speaks of how connectivity with Malta has always been a determining factor for Gozo’s development, and how the underwater tunnel needs to be reconsidered and its cost benefits trade-off re-examined.

“Over the years, considerable investment was made to improve such connectivity, with the Gozo Channel significantly increasing the frequency of its service and with the introduction of the fast ferry service,” the document reads.

It also calls for stakeholders to consider the possibility of expanding the harbour should be studied from a wide socio-economic perspective, including environmental concerns.

On the airfield project, it says the upgrading of the airfield will take place entirely within the confines of its present boundaries and will not require any further agricultural land acquisition. “The eventual upgrading of the airfield will, amongst others, enable the introduction of a fixed wing airlink service between Gozo and the mainland.”

Economic development

The strategy speaks of the Gozitan economy should be diversified, while attracting talent from outside the island by offering a good business and lifestyle platform.

It also calls for the creation of higher value-added employment, by providing opportunities for start-ups and existing micro-firms better suited for Gozo’s economic development.

Green technologies should also be prioritised, according to the strategy, saying it will help create a conductive ecosystem for businesses to play a central part in the decarbonisation efforts.

On tourism, the strategy says tourism numbers should be spread to minimise excessive pressure on the infrastructure and the natural environment.

Efforts should be made, according to the strategy, to shift from mass tourism towards higher quality tourism by creating new “anchor” attractions.

Enhancing Gozo’s cultural heritage

The strategy calls for an approach aimed to open up new avenues for residents and visitors to engage with Gozo's cultural treasures. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to create an environment conducive to the flourishing of local talent, providing them with the necessary support and opportunities to thrive.

Additionally, heritage assets need to revitalized and repurposed to accommodate innovative forms of cultural activities, breathing new life into historical sites and structures.

Furthermore, the strategy seeks to strengthen cultural connectivity and dialogue, fostering a deeper sense of belonging and community identity while also reinforcing regional cultural governance structures.

Emphasis was placed on promoting the unique cultural character of Gozo, making it a distinctive and compelling destination. As a complementary objective, the strategy aims at boosting economic diversification, stimulating entrepreneurship, and fostering job creation by nurturing a more robust creative sector on the island.

Gozo’s economic strategy should be distinct from Malta’s – Robert Abela

Addressing the launch, the Prime Minister said Gozo’s economic strategy should be different from Malta’s,

“For the Gozitans to move forward, and have a better quality of life, we need to have more specific policies for the island,” Abela said.

He said when the regional authority was set up, the government wanted it to be composed of Gozitan professionals and thinkers, who could understand the region’s realities.

“We have created a strategy and vision adapted for the island’s traditions and characteristics,” he said.

He also said Gozo will be the force behind the country’s ecological transition, with incentives for Green Buildings, open spaces, waste management, transport electrification, and agriculture.

“Gozo has to be the first in turning carbon neutral,” he said.