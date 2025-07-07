WATCH | Abela defends reducing time to file planning appeals

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that the period to file an appeal will be reduced to 20 days and defended it by saying that it will be part of a wider planning appeal reform

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended a reduction in the opportunity for one to appeal planning decisions, claiming it will be part of a wider reform that will suspend planning permits until appeals are decided.

Abela was doorstepped in Valletta one day after the Momentum Party revealed that government intends to reduce the timeframe for appeals on Planning Authority (PA) decisions.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the period to file an appeal will be reduced to 20 days, down from 30. Abela defended the reduced opportunity for appeals, stating that applicants, not just objectors will also have less time to file appeals.

Abela stated that 20 days offer ample time to file an appeal. However, the timeframe makes it more difficult for NGOs seeking to appeal planning decisions for controversial projects, as these groups must usually launch crowdfunding initiatives to fund their appeal.

He hinted that the change will form part of a wider reform on appeals that will include a measure that will suspend planning permits until appeals are decided.

Abela first mentioned this in May 2023 and was heavily criticised for the snail’s pace at which this was being implemented.

One year after Abela promised the reform, Movement Graffitti blasted government as the slow rollout of the reform permitted developer Joseph Portelli to illegally construct and sanction swimming pools despite his permit being revoked.

In April 2024, Moviment Graffitti urged the Prime Minister to implement this crucial reform and to dismantle the illegal ODZ pools in Qala. However, no action has been taken. The NGO slammed government for going out of its way to please developers.

On Monday, Abela said that the two changes in the planning appeal process go hand-in-hand, claiming that if the window for appeals isn’t shortened, property owners wouldn’t be able to develop their land for a long while.

The Prime Minister said that government will announce the changes “in the coming days,” but would not confirm whether this would be announced this month.