[WATCH] Metsola tells PN supporters not everything is lost: ‘The future starts here’

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivered a message of hope to party supporters as she addressed a party mass meeting for the first time in her career.

“Our country’s size is not an excuse for mediocrity, it is an advantage we must exploit,” she told a packed crowd at the Valletta gates.

The Nationalist Party’s Independence Day celebrations culminated on Wednesday evening, with the EP President, party leader Bernard Grech, Secretary General Michael Piccinino and deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione addressing those present.

The EP President and MEP candidate, who is widely touted for the leadership post, said the party must look to the future and lead the country to a new era.

“Nostalgia has no place in politics,” she told those present.

Looking back at the past years, Metsola said they were not always easy.

“We continued working doing so knowing that we had your support,” she said. “We want to show the good qualities of the Gozitans and Maltese, despite the wrong doing of others.”

She called for everyone’s contribution in laying out the country’s future.

“Yesterday's solutions were good for yesterday's challenges. We are here because we want to shape the future. The future is not destiny. The future is not a closed box. The future is the box that we want to create, with our vision, with our ability - because the Maltese and Gozitans are capable,” she said. “We are capable, full stop.”

The EP president did not mention any recent scandals, while also failing to mention the topic of migration, which has dominated European discourse over the summer.

“With your support, we can give the best for this nation, for each and every one of you and for the Europe of which we are a part. This is my commitment, together with my fellow candidates who are running for the European Parliament election on the 8th of June,” she added.

She concluded by saying the PN “will not give up”, saying the responsibility of paving the country’s future “rests on our shoulders”.

‘We must unite against corruption’ – Bernard Grech

Last to address the mass meeting, the PN leader Bernard Grech said the country must unite against the “corrupt gang in Castille”.

“Every country has its challenges, and we must come together and fight the sleaziness which has taken over the country,” he said.

The PN leader stated that while the Opposition works for justice, Robert Abela is out buying votes.

“Abela has stooped so low that he is using disability to buy votes,” he said.

Grech said the summer has been characterised by scandals and crisis, stating the PN’s political style aims to modernise the country and better the quality of life.