Councils to get access to short-let residences' owners in bid to curb waste problem

Local councils now have the power to inquire about information regarding holiday premises' owners in order to take necessary actions to ensure a more efficient waste collection system, government has announced.

In a statement, the Ministry for Local Government stated that with this information, local councils further ensure that waste is properly discarded. This, the ministry said, can be done through education, as well as enforcement measures which are to be carried out with the cooperation of the relevant authorities.

Government has recently been under fire following a waste collection crisis resulting in countless garbage bags left on pavements across the country.

The changes announced on Friday reflect the proposals from a number of mayors who had been calling for actions such as this to be taken for years.

The ministry has stated that local councils can now acquire information regarding the owners of holiday premises by contacting the Malta Tourism Authority.

In its statement, the ministry stated that this change is "clear evidence that government is committed to bettering the national waste management system."