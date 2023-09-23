Potential cannabis associations to receive harm reduction training by next November

By next November, the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) will be organising the first training on harm reduction for those Associations which have reached an advanced stage of application to form a 'Cannabis Harm Reduction Association'.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg during Malta’s second ministerial conference on the legislation concerning the responsible use of cannabis.

The meeting between representatives from Malta, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic discussed developments related to rules and laws on the use of cannabis that is not for medical or scientific purposes.

The Maltese Parliament partially legalised the recreational use of cannabis in December 2021, allowing the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home.

Last February, the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) started accepting applications from people interested in setting up non-profit cannabis clubs.

Buttigieg emphasised that the Maltese legislation will protect the health of those who decide to consume cannabis.

She stated that the Maltese government gave maximum priority to public health aspects with the law on the responsible use of cannabis and at the same time addressed the negative consequences that were being created by the criminalisation of personal use of cannabis.

Buttigieg argued that cannabis users will have regulated access to cannabis and will have reassurance that they are using cannabis that is not contaminated with substances that harm health or lead to loss of life.

In June, it was revealed that 26 groups had applied for cannabis association licences from the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC). The associations could be up and running by the end of March 2024

The Chief Executive of ARUC Leonid Mckay spoke about the unmarketed aspect of the Maltese regulatory framework and stressed the importance of licensing and the regulatory framework working together, in favour of public health and social justice.

Mckay also stressed the importance of protecting the health of the most vulnerable, particularly preventing high consumption of THC for those aged 18-21.