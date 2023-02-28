Applications now open for non-profit cannabis clubs

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) is accepting applications from people interested in setting up a non-profit cannabis club.

Anyone interested in setting up a club can apply through the authority’s website, where one must provide details on the number of members that the club will accept, the registered address and name of the club, and the details of the relevant founding members, among other details.

Last month, ARUC gave an overview of the application process and relevant criteria during its ‘Setting the Standards’ conference at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on Friday morning.

Non-profit clubs are being rebranded as ‘Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations’ and each club must have at least two founding members and a list of administrators that must have been a resident of Malta for five years.

There must also be a quality controller appointed in the club, as well as people responsible for security and distribution.

Licenses will be valid for one year, after which they can be renewed for a further three years. The license fee will be set at €1,000, while the application fee will vary according to membership size. Each club can have up to 500 members.

Clubs will be in charge of cultivating their product from seed to sale. Clubs will be able to purchase seeds from abroad, but only from the EU market and other approved jurisdictions.