'I had an abortion': Activists highlight prevalency of abortion in Malta

On Saturday morning, a group of pro-choice activists held “I had an abortion” signs in Triton Square, to highlight how common abortion is in Malta, despite it being illegal.

The stunt comes just a week before the pro-choice rally on Saturday 30 September.

The rally is organised annually by the Voice for Choice coalition to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day on 28 September.

The theme of this year’s event will be the stigma that still pervades our society in relation to the topic of abortion.

“Abortion is common. Abortion is normal. Everyone loves someone who had an abortion,” the activists declared.

They said that in Malta, at least one person a day uses abortion pills to self-manage an abortion at home.

They stated that abortion pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) are medically safe, and that they are included in the World Health Organisation’s list of essential medicines.

“Despite this, abortion is still criminalised in Malta and anyone who has or helps with an abortion may face up to three years imprisonment,” the activists added.

They highlighted a recent case in Malta, where a woman was prosecuted for having an abortion, after being reported to the police by her abusive partner. “The State helped perpetuate the cycle of violence,” the activists said.

They argued that abortion bans and the criminalisation of women and pregnant people would never stop abortions from happening, and instead create an environment of fear, perpetuate feelings of shame and guilt, and reinforce stigmatisation and social ostracism.

“People who have abortions should not be judged or criminalised. All of Malta’s residents deserve to be treated with respect. We should be granted the autonomy to decide what is best for ourselves, our bodies, our health, and our lives,” the activists insisted.

“We stand here in solidarity with people who do not feel safe and comfortable speaking publicly about their own abortion experiences.”

The rally will be held on Saturday 30 September at 4pm, and will start from Castille Square. The activists are calling for abortion to be decriminalised, normalised, destigmatised, and made available and accessible locally.

The 14 organisations in the Voice for Choice Coalition are Academics for Choice, aditus foundation, Doctors for Choice, Grandparents for Choice, Integra Foundation, Lawyers for Choice, Malta Humanists Association, Men Against Violence, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, Parents for Choice, Students for Choice, Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings.