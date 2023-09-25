menu

Higher take-away prices and house maintenance services driving inflation

August inflation report shows price rises being driven by the food and housing indexes

nicole_meilak
25 September 2023, 12:44pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Restaurant and take-away services registered a 6.8% inflation rate
Restaurant and take-away services registered a 6.8% inflation rate

Higher take-away prices were among the the key drivers of annual inflation in August, followed by higher prices of house maintenance services and insurances.

According to a news release by the National Statistics Office, the annual rate of inflation was 4% in August, down from 4.7% in July.

The highest rates were registered in the food index and the housing index, registering whopping rates of 9.3% and 8.7% respectively.

Within the food index, restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 6.8%. Food excluding such services registered an annual rate of 10.2%.

Meanwhile, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in transport and communication, and clothing and footwear, which registered rates of -2.7% and -1.1% respectively.

Transport itself registered an annual rate of -2.4% while communication registered an annual rate of -3.8%.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.