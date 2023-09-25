Higher take-away prices and house maintenance services driving inflation

Higher take-away prices were among the the key drivers of annual inflation in August, followed by higher prices of house maintenance services and insurances.

According to a news release by the National Statistics Office, the annual rate of inflation was 4% in August, down from 4.7% in July.

The highest rates were registered in the food index and the housing index, registering whopping rates of 9.3% and 8.7% respectively.

Within the food index, restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 6.8%. Food excluding such services registered an annual rate of 10.2%.

Meanwhile, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in transport and communication, and clothing and footwear, which registered rates of -2.7% and -1.1% respectively.

Transport itself registered an annual rate of -2.4% while communication registered an annual rate of -3.8%.