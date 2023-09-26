PL officials evade questions on Silvio Grixti party membership after social benefits scandal

Labour Party president Ramona Attard and deputy leader Daniel Micallef repeatedly refused to respond to questions regarding the party membership status of former MP Silvio Grixti after the social benefits scandal.

Despite persistent questioning during a party press conference on Tuesday, both Attard and Micallef ignored journalists' questions on Grixti's place in the party after he reportedly helped people obtain fraudulent social benefits.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta reported how family doctor Silvio Grixti provided false medical documentation to assist people, often residing in Labour Party strongholds, to fraudulently obtain monthly social benefits meant for people with severe disabilities.

The scheme enabled claimants to receive monthly payments, averaging around €450, from the social security department.

Some individuals implicated in the scheme have told police investigators that they were directed to Grixti by various individuals, including a Labour minister, a now-deceased PL MP, ministers' aides, and customer care officials from the Prime Minister's office.

When asked about whether the Labour Party is conducting its own investigations and considering non-official party members who might be involved, Attard clarified that investigations are solely being carried out by the police.

“There are ongoing investigations, which are being handled by the police. It is certain that the focus should not be on these vulnerable people, which some of them actually are, and still require our attention,” Attard said.

She recalled how both the Prime Minister and the Minister for Social Policy both addressed the issue.

“I am confident in the investigations... If there are systems that need to be changed, they will be changed,” Attard added.