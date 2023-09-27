Flights cancelled or changed over Italy's national strike action

Air Malta flights KM624/625 from Malta to Milan Linate, and back, have been cancelled for Friday due to the Italian national strike action.

The airline has advised all passengers that the local timings for flights to Italy on Friday 29th September 2023 have been changed as follows:

KM612 from Malta to Rome Fiumicino will now depart at 07:00hrs KM613 from Rome Fiumicino will now depart at 09:30hrs

KM674 from Malta to Naples will now depart at 16.50hrs KM675 from Naples to Malta will now depart at 18.55hrs

KM614 from Malta to Rome Fiumicino will now depart at 18:15hrs KM615 from Rome to Malta will now depart at 20:30hrs

KM3642 from Malta to Catania will now depart at 23.25hrs

KM3643 from Catania to Malta will now depart at 00:50hrs (local time on 30th September)

KM3662 from Malta to Palermo will now depart at 23.20hrs

KM3663 from Palermo to Malta will now depart at 00:55hrs (local time on 30th September)

Air Malta clarified that customers booked on these flights will be able to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 00356 21662211 or to receive a full ticket refund by emailing [email protected].

The airline advised customers that for any flights booked through a travel agent, they should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the situation.