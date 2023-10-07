Justice Minister wants the general public's input on the definition of media

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is eager to hear the public's opinion on the definition of media and the distinction between the different types of media channels.

During an interview on Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103 on Saturday morning, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said that so far the media reform discussions only involved media stakeholders and academics.

On Monday the Prime Minister announced that the Government will hold a public consultation and publish a White Paper in relation to the media reform bill.

The media experts committee, chaired by Judge Michael Mallia was set up in January 2022, following the recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which Mallia also chaired.

"There's a discussion to be held about media. Do you think that people out there are happy with the lack of a structure that defines and distinguishes media channels from others?" Attard asked.

The minister was also critical of those that were highly critical of the White Paper and never participated in the consultation process.

He insisted that media is free in Malta and that everyone is free to publish anything, however, he asked whether there exists a proper remedy for defamation.

Attard also mentioned the proposal for the protection of the information that sources provide to journalists and asked whether the public should be consulted about it too.

He also spoke of the anti-SLAPP legislation, saying that the Maltese government, "was at the forefront to come up with provisions on the protection of journalists but it was told to wait."

Driving licence racket

On the driving test racket, the minister stuck to the party lines and insisted that the government should be there to assist people within the parameters of the law.

When pressured by Azzopardi about the kind of assistance that politicians could offer in such cases, and how one can deny the “nepotism”, Attard said that “procedures are ongoing in court.”

“Did the Prime Minister praise the illegality? The Prime Minister said that procedures have been ongoing in court for two years. He said that we should not use this case to develop a situation where those are are bound to offer service to the public can’t do so.”

Attard also mentioned past cases during the PN times, including an email sent erroneously by the PN secretary general at the time Paul Borg Olivier to Labour’s Jason Micallef, where he was asking for details on clients complaining to ministries.

The host was quick to remind him that PN suffered a massive electoral defeat as a result.

Azzopardi also appealed to customer care personnel in the government departments and ministries to “refuse to obey such instructions” as “they will throw you under the bus”.

The minister was also asked about cases in court, where administrative errors made by police like in the case of Matteo Grima who was seriously injured after being run over, led to the acquittal of the driver.

“I am worried about the situation. I am constantly in contact with various victims and their relatives and I’m angry about these instances. On the other hand, we are transferring the prosecution to the hands of the Attorney General,” Attard said.