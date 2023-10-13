Rabat school inaugurated: ‘Miss, where is this Robert Abela?’

Excitement filled the air today as the doors of the new San Nikola Primary School in Rabat swung open.

It wasn't just the promise of new classrooms that had the young students buzzing with anticipation. They were expecting Prime Minister Robert Abela to visit.

Abela strolled through the school's corridors, exchanging small talk and high-fives with the little ones.

Upstairs, in one of the school's brightly lit halls, the press gathered, as lively Year 4 students chatted away, waiting for the Prime Minister.

As the minutes ticked away and Abela's visit stretched beyond the scheduled time, a young boy couldn't hold back his curiosity any longer.

“Miss, where is this Robert Abela?” he asked his teacher with a puzzled expression. “Oh, he's probably playing football,” the teacher teased as students giggled.

San Nikola Primary School opened its doors to 400 young minds, thanks to an investment of €3.5 million.

The welcoming speeches from Abela and Education Minister Clifton Grima touched upon the school's unique attributes, notably the ample open space at the back of the school that provides a breath of fresh air.

“In all the schools that the Labour government has built we emphasise that they're not just places for formal learning, but also spaces where students can explore their talents and skills beyond the curriculum,” Abela said.

The Rabat school offers music and art classes, an indoor gym, a multi-sensory room, and digital resources to help students navigate the ever-evolving digital world.

“The guiding principle of this government is to nurture creative children who learn by doing, encouraging them to transform their vision into reality through hands-on experiences,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister also said that by 2024, more projects like the Rabat school will be completed.

He encouraged students to challenge the status quo and in a meeting with Year 6 students, the Prime Minister heard their views on topics including the community, the environment and young people's aspirations.

“For this year, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation stands at €847 million, with the construction of this 33-classroom school being a substantial investment exceeding €3.5 million,” Clifton Grima said.