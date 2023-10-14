'Daphne's revelations were the beginning of a seemingly endless series of scandals' - ADPD

ADPD - The Green Party said that Daphne Caruana Galizia's revelations were the beginning of a seemingly endless series of scandals, where impunity reared its ugly head more and more, and institutionalized clientelism and nepotism became the way of government.

On Saturday, in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Greens held a Saturday press conference in Valletta, next to the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which is also serving as a memorial for the journalist.

ADPD Secretary General Mario Mallia said that serious accusations about people who took social assistance for disability without deserving it show how even the pain of being sick or disabled, has become an instrument of power and nepotism.

“We saw the small fry being taken to court and being asked to return what they stole. This is a step in the right direction but the state has to show its mettle with the big fish too. There is also a need for political responsibility to be shouldered, resignations are in order,” Mallia said.

He stated that the Prime Minister's statements after the driving license scandal are of “great concern” to honest citizens who wish to see good governance and fairness.

“It is shameful that the Prime Minister dismisses such a scandal, passing it off as customer care.”

Mallia said that in a country where everyone is supposed to be the same before the law, everyone should be given the same opportunities.

“But Abela institutionalized and gave his blessing to a culture of friends of friends, making it an essential part of his leadership. He never showed any contrition or ever offered the nation an apology. On the contrary, he kept coming to the defence and apologizing for those who have been pigging out with his blessing,” Mallia said.

According to Mallia, Abela’s position is out of sync with the statement he made at the General Conference of the Labour Party, where he said that his decisions are motivated by socialist principles.

“What kind of socialism is this that promotes a system that serves the insider rather than serving citizens with a sense of justice? The Prime Minister seems to have not yet understood that his duty as Prime Minister is towards everyone and not just towards party hacks,” he said.

Mallia argued that instead of going on the defensive and considering criticism as attacks, Abela’s job is to fix the flaws of an “outdated, dishonest and unfair system”.

“This would be the smartest way to honour Daphne's memory," Mallia concluded.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that Caruana Galizia’s revelations opened a Pandora's box, from which a chain of scandals continue to emerge at a rapid rate, further eroding trust in the institutions.

“This regularity seems to be making people indifferent and give up on politicians and those who represent them in parliament,” Gauci said.

"We ended up in a country with first-class and second-class citizens where money is the measure between the two. Meritocracy is dead, buried and forgotten and people have lost faith that one day we will see a spark of justice where everyone is considered the same and given the same opportunities," she said.

Gauci called those of “goodwill” to unite to take back their country and get it back on its feet by restoring dignity to the Police force with a leadership that speaks truth to power and truly believes in fairness with everyone.

“There is a critical need to put capable people, rather than friends of friends in key positions. Mediocre leadership is leading to chaos with citizens being robbed twice over with their taxes being used either for the wrong purposes or to fund appointments granted on anything but merit,” Gauci said.

“Let's not allow Daphne's death to be in vain."