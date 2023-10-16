Silent gathering commemorates Daphne Caruana Galizia at Bidnija spot where she was murdered

It was just before 3pm on that fateful day six years ago when the silence of rural Bidnija was shattered by a powerful explosion.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered by a bomb placed beneath the driver’s seat in her white rental car. She had just left her house and was driving down the hill towards Mosta.

Her car transformed into a ball of fire and she died on the spot. Today, a big banner with Daphne’s face on it marks the spot where the burnt car came to rest in a field. The banner is visible on Google Maps.

Relatives, friends, anti-corruption activists and ordinary people met at 3pm today at the spot in Bidnija where Daphne was murdered to silently pay tribute to the slain journalist. They gathered there to mark the sixth anniversary of her assassination, renewing the call for justice to be served in its entirety.

Six years down the line, the three men who executed the murder are in prison, while three more, including the mastermind Yorgen Fenech, are awaiting trial.

Other people close to power are facing several financial crime charges linked to stories Daphne had uncovered up until her assassination in 2017.