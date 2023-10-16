Over a third of problems addressed by social work agency involved financial problems

During the first half of 2023, financial difficulties were the most common cases that were addressed by the Agency for Community and Therapeutic Services (ACTS).

The purpose of ACTS is to assist communities, families, and individuals in achieving their therapeutic and social objectives, and the agency is part of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services. (FSWS)

According to information tabled in parliament after a parliamentary question by MP Carmelo Abela to social policy minister Michael Falzon, 64 of the 177 cases that ACTS has worked on during the first half of the year involved financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, the agency also worked on 22 cases of housing problems and 22 cases concerning a lack of support and guidance. There were also 13 cases of loneliness and 10 cases involving employment issues among other social problems.

MaltaToday’s latest survey shows that the rising cost of living features among the top concerns across Maltese society. Only 21% of respondents stated that their personal finances are improving, while 39% believe that their personal finances have taken a turn for the worse.