'Enough is enough' - 150 individuals file complaint over comments linking disability with original sin

About 150 individuals have signed a joint complaint to the police commissioner regarding comments made by TV personality and Born Again Christian, Phyllisienne Brincat on 4 October 2023.

On TVM's Popolin, Brincat repeatedly stated that sickness and disability are caused by original sin.

The individuals behind the complaint contend that Brincat's comments were discriminatory and constituted hate speech.

They urged that the police launch an investigation into Brincat's alleged hate speech and for instigating hate speech against individuals with disabilities, and that Brincat and anyone else responsible be brought to justice.

Speaking to MaltaToday, one of the individuals who signed the complaint, Jacob Callus stated that the individuals' action was not intended to silence discourse, but one should always remember that their actions can and do affect others.

"Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences," Callus said, adding that, "one should always remember to be responsible when speaking."

Callus said that people with disabilities have faced this type of speech for far too long and that speaking about people with disabilities in such a manner would create stigma which might lead to prejudice and even hate. "Enough is enough," Callus said, citing the damage this type of discourse leaves behind.

The outspoken activist also stated that the national broadcaster should also be responsible for ensuring factual coverage.

"We don't want to silence everyone, but one should remember that freedom of speech and responsibility go hand-in-hand," Callus concluded.