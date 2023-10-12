Jeremy Camilleri reports threatening comment to police after ridiculing 'healers' on Popolin

Police have taken action over social media comments addressed to opinionist Jeremy Camilleri over comments Camilleri made regarding so-called "healers."

In a controversial episode of Popolin last week, Camilleri promised to donate his house if a self-described healer is able to grow an amputee's limb back. The comment, which was shared on TikTok angered some believers, as one comment by someone with the username Gejtu Cutajar418 read, "Kellu bżonn jitfak fuq wheelchair alla ħalli tkun taf min hu, beżqa." (God should put you in a wheelchair sou that you'd know who he is)

The irked TikTok user further stated, "Mhux aħjar tagħlaq ħalqek għax malajr jitfak f'wheelchair baħnan kollok." (You better watch your mouth before he puts you in a wheelchair, idiot)

Last week, Phyllisienne Brincat, controversial Pastor Gordon John Manché, and Jeremy Camilleri all appeared as guests on Popolin, which was known for its contentious discussions over religion.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Camilleri said that after seeing the comment, he contacted the police and was referred to the cybercrime unit.

When asked by police, Camilleri said that he had no problem going to court over the comment, as he was informed that there are grounds for the commentor to be charged with insulting and threatening him.

Camilleri told this newspaper that he filed the police report on Tuesday, and that police had indicated that they will be taking action against the commentor.