Gaza massacred by Israel with Europe's complicity, NGO says

Palestinians in Gaza are being massacred by Israel with the complicity of Europe, Moviment Graffitti said on Saturday.

“Continuous bombardments led to thousands of children, women and men being brutally killed. Gaza is also dying of thirst, hunger and desperation after Israel stopped the supply of water, food and fuel,” the NGO said.

As Israeli forces intensify a cataclysmic assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International has documented unlawful Israeli attacks, including indiscriminate attacks, which caused mass civilian casualties and must be investigated as war crimes.

The organisation spoke to survivors and eyewitnesses, analysed satellite imagery, and verified photos and videos to investigate air bombardments carried out by Israeli forces between 7 and 12 October, which caused horrific destruction, and in some cases wiped out entire families.

Protesting next to parliament on Saturday morning, both Palestinian and Maltese supporters of the cause laid on the ground in solidarity with the people of Gaza, while several held placards calling for Israel to cease fire.

Explaining ahead of the protest Moviment Graffitti said Gaza is a strip of land the size of Malta, turned into a prison by Israel in 2007.

Around two and a half million Palestinians live on this piece of land, most of them refugees forcibly displaced from their land in 1948 with the creation of the Israeli state.

“For 75 years, Israel has been forcing Palestinians out of their homes while implementing an apartheid system and in these last two corners that they have left - Gaza and the West Bank – Israel has continued to colonise Palestinians and to keep them under siege,” Moviment Graffitti added.

However, according to the NGO, Israel has now moved on to Genocide, and with the blessing of the European Union, is killing thousands of Palestinians.

“There has never been a time when international solidarity with the Palestinian people was needed as much as it is today,” the NGO said, “Europe should immediately ask for the attacks on Gaza to stop and impose sanctions on Israel as long as it continues to occupy Palestinian lands.”