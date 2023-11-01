Malta to conduct second tsunami response exercise in Marsaxlokk

Malta is gearing up to conduct a tsunami response exercise, known as NEAMWAVE23, scheduled for 7 November 2023, from 8:00 am until noon.

The primary aim of this exercise is to evaluate and enhance local tsunami response plans and strengthen coordination within the community.

The Mediterranean region has a history of tsunamis, with notable occurrences in the past century, such as the devastating tsunamis in 1908 in Messina, 1956 in Greece, 2003 in Algeria, and 2017 in Greece once more. These historical occurrences highlight the pressing need for better preparedness in the region.

NEAMWAVE23, conducted under the auspices of IOC-UNESCO, will simulate a widespread tsunami threat situation across the Eastern and Central Mediterranean. The exercise will assess the effectiveness of local tsunami response plans and identify operational strengths and weaknesses within each community, with a particular focus on communication protocols.

The Civil Protection Department, with support from the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta, will coordinate the exercise. Tsunami WATCH messages will be broadcast by the Italian regional Tsunami Service Provider, simulating the aftermath of a fictitious earthquake in the Eastern Mediterranean.

These messages will be received by the Civil Protection Department and communicated to all emergency responders and stakeholders through standard protocols. An exercise will involve the evacuation and safe transport of a group of schoolchildren, as well as the activation of public warning systems.

This exercise follows in the footsteps of NEAMWAVE21, which was conducted in March 2021, and a full-scale evacuation exercise in Marsaxlokk in November 2021 as part of the Tsunami Last Mile project. In the case of Malta, NEAMWAVE23 will also serve as a requirement for the CoastWAVE project, which is coordinated by the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta.

The CoastWAVE project aims to prepare several Mediterranean communities, including Marsaxlokk, to be certified as Tsunami-Ready, ensuring they are well-equipped to respond effectively in case of a real tsunami threat.

Should a genuine tsunami threat occur during the exercise's time frame, the exercise will be promptly terminated to allow for a real response to the potential emergency.