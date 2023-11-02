First day of November already shatters temperature record

With a mean maximum temperature of 29.1°C, the first day of November became the hottest November temperature on the Meteorological Office’s records.

This new record surpasses the previous high set in 1988, when the temperature peaked at 28.2°C.

For the month of November, the average maximum temperature typically stands at 20.8°C, while the overall mean temperature, accounting for both maximum and minimum temperatures, hovers around 17.9°C.

The highest mean November temperature on record was observed in 1926, reaching 20.3°C.

Last year, November was characterised by an above-average rainfall which accounted for 41% of the year’s total precipitation.

The clear skies, light and variable winds, and evaporation from surfaces that were still water-charged led to the driest December in 100 years making 2022 the second-driest year in the past decade.

Besides being the year’s wettest month, November was also the stormiest with six thunderstorms out of a total of 17 which rattled the islands in 2022.