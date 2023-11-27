Feminist activists demand end to culture of violence against women

Activists, allies, and members of the general public walked through Valletta on Sunday in a protest march organised by Moviment Graffitti, Young Progressive Beings (YPB), and MGRM to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The protest march aimed to raise awareness of the pervasive culture of violence against women and girls, trans and non-binary people in our society.

This year’s focus for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls on 25 November, revolved around the theme of ‘Resisting the Culture of Violence’. Coined in the 1970s, the concept of a ‘culture of violence’ explained normalisation of violence against women in all its forms: from physical and sexual to economic and psychological.

“The grim reality persists nowadays – violence against women, trans, and non-binary individuals thrives within our society, disguised beneath the veneer of ‘jokes’ or ‘compliments’,” Moviment Graffitti said. “From unwanted sexual attention to cyber harassment, from objectifying comments to stalking and more, these forms of violence infiltrate daily life, perpetuated by societal attitudes that excuse, dismiss, or worse, encourage such behaviours.

“Never was this clearer than on Wednesday, when we remembered and honoured Bernice Cilia, who last year was murdered in cold blood, a victim of femicide. Our anger and disappointment at the culture and system which allowed her death to happen is still as present as ever. Even today, there are still well over 2,200 other domestic violence cases which are pending. What are we waiting for?”

Graffitti said that resisting the culture of violence demands collective action, rejecting the notion that anyone should endure mistreatment or objectification based on gender. “We need to unveil and continue to challenge the societal fabric that allows these injustices to persist.”

At the end of the march, a powerful performance showcasing the poignant examples of violence was held in front of Parliament.