Updated | MUT says school strike is 'overwhelming success'

Updated at 10:10am with MUT statement

The Malta Union of Teachers has called strike action in State and church schools an "overwhelming success", reporting a 97% participation rate from educators.

The union ordered the one-day strike after sectoral agreement talks with government failed.

"As anticipated, the participation in the strike is overwhelming with initial data indicating a participation rate of up to 97%," the MUT said in a statement on Monday morning.

The effect of the strike was immediately visible during school opening times since school entrances were seen empty and without the presence of educators and students.

The Education Ministry said State schools would be open during normal school times but would only offer supervision. Breakfast Club and Klabb 3-16 services as well as school transport were not organised.

"The one-day strike has been called by MUT due to the failure of negotiations with the government on the financial package of educators," the union said as it thanked members for the show of support to the directives.

"Today’s support shows that educators are united alongside the MUT, the sole union that represents them and are ready to go all the way to obtain the deserved status and esteem. The way forward is clear. The MUT has always said that it is ready to discuss the situation with the government and it remains open to such discussions."

The union had insisted the differences between what the government is proposing and what the MUT is expecting are considerable.

Industrial action has been going on for three weeks leading to the cancellation of meetings with parents, including IEP meetings for children with particular needs, and no keeping of school attendance among others.

Last week, government said it will not continue negotiations with the (MUT) until the union suspends its industrial actions.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said that government is still open to negotiations but only if MUT ceases industrial action.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said it would not be his socialist administration to deny an important cohort of workers such as teachers to be left without suitable remuneration.

“Militant action is a thing of the past, and I believe we have a very good offer for teachers. Social dialogue is the key to improvement,” the Prime Minister said.

Teachers are victims of government's hard-headedness - Roberta Metsola

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post accompanying a photo of an empty classroom, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called today "a stain on the history of education" in Malta.

"The biggest victims of government's hard-headedness are teachers. Students and parents ended up suffering along with them," Metsola wrote.

She said that instead of finding a solution, government "slammed the door shut" to educators and instead of keeping its word ended up offending them. "This is nothing more than bullying by the Prime Minister towards thousands of teachers who, everyday, at this time, would be welcoming thousands of students in schools across Malta and Gozo," Metsola said, showing solidarity with teachers and students.

Nationalist Party education spokesperson Justin Schembri also expressed solidarity with educators and the MUT, accusing the government of not having the will to improve the conditions and pay packets of educators.