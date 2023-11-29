ADPD demands police action over Rosianne Cutajar's phantom ITS job

The ADPD demanded a start to the criminal proceedings against those implicated in the creation of a phantom job for Rosianne Cutajar.

Speaking at a press conference in front of police headquarters in Floriana, Sandra Gauci, Chairperson of ADPD, asserted the party's expectation for the police to arraign all involved in the conspiracy.

A National Audit Office (NAO) report published on Wednesday found that Rosianne Cutajar’s employment as a consultant to the Institute for Tourism Studies’ (ITS) CEO in 2019 was “illegitimate” and breached regulations.

Carmel Cacopardo, Deputy Chairperson of ADPD, highlighted that the party had raised concerns eight months ago, prompting a request to the Auditor General to examine the employment contract between the CEO of ITS and Rosianne Cutajar. The subsequent report confirmed suspicions of a phantom job, the party said.

Cacopardo stressed that the abuse of public funds in the creation of phantom jobs should not go unpunished, and criminal action should be taken against those responsible. He criticized the lax enforcement of measures designed to prevent such malpractices, emphasizing the need for accountability in the public sector.

Party Chairperson Sandra Gauci echoed the call for criminal proceedings, citing the precedent of a phantom job created for Melvin Theuma, a figure involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Gauci urged Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to take immediate steps based on the NAO's report, emphasizing the importance of applying the law impartially.

Gauci acknowledged the majority of the police force as committed individuals determined to uphold the law. She urged Commissioner Gafà to ensure that officers are not obstructed in carrying out their duties and emphasized the duty to act appropriately without fear or favour.