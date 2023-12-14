Benna milk carton now €1.15 after MDP reports hike in production costs

Malta Dairy Products, the producers of the Benna milk brand, has raised the price of the fresh milk carton by 15% to €1.15, citing significant increases in production and operational costs.

“Over the past five years, Malta Dairy Products has been dedicated to maintaining stable prices for its fresh milk products despite facing escalating costs in supplies, raw materials, and services,” said a compnay spokesperson.

Product Current price New recommended consumer price* Whole Milk 1L €1.00 €1.15 Milk 2.5% fat 1L €1.00 €1.15 Skimmed Milk 1L €1.00 €1.15 Lactose Free Milk 1L €1.25 €1.40 Milk 2.5% fat ½ L €0.58 €0.66 Skimmed Milk ½ L €0.58 €0.66 Lactose Free Milk ½ L €0.70 €0.77

*Malta Dairy Products Ltd. recommends a consumer price for all its products. It is up to every retail outlet to decide on the selling price of its products

“This commitment was made amidst challenges posed by economic fluctuations, as the company absorbed mounting expenses to prevent their direct impact on the selling price.”

MDP said that despite implementing various cost-saving measures, such as streamlining operations and optimising production processes, a significant increase in input costs had not been fully offset.

MDP added that the sustained rise in production and operational costs had reached an unsustainable point for the company’s operations.

“Malta Dairy Products finds it imperative to adjust prices accordingly to ensure the Company’s sustainability while securing a favourable future for local farmers and its workers,” the spokesperson said.

“While it’s never an easy decision to adjust prices, it has become essential for us to maintain competitiveness and sustain the quality standards that our customers have come to expect. We sincerely appreciate the understanding and continued loyalty of our customers during this transition. Their support has been invaluable as we navigate these tough challenges.”

Malta Dairy Products Ltd. is a subsidiary of KPH Group, the coooperative that brings together local dairy herdsmen and has been providing fresh milk and other milk products to the local community since 1938.