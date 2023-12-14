MCCAA issues warning on unsafe toys, seven products withdrawn from market

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has issued a public warning following the withdrawal of seven toy products from the local market. The decision comes in response to comprehensive tests conducted by an accredited laboratory, revealing alarming safety concerns that could potentially pose risks to children.

The primary issues identified by the MCCAA involve the presence of high levels of phthalates, a family of synthetic chemicals known to have adverse effects on children's health, including potential damage to the reproductive system. Additionally, small parts in some toys were identified as potential choking hazards for children.

"The unbranded toys, lacking essential information such as manufacturer details, model numbers, and batch numbers, violate the Toy Safety Directive and applicable European Standards," MCCAA said on Thursday.

The seven toys that have been withdrawn from the market, along with detailed information, are as follows:

1. “Happy the Elves” Plastic Doll (Model No: HXZ1)

2. “Crystal Mud” Slime Toy with dinosaur figurine (No model number or means of identification)

3. “Sweet Beauty” Strawberry Shortcake Plastic Doll (Model No: 9270)

4. “Mitraglia” Toy Gun (Lot No: GTF048 25112021)

- The suction cups of the projectiles are prone to easy detachment, posing a choking hazard. The kinetic energy of the projectiles is also deemed too high, potentially leading to injuries upon impact.

5. Spiderman Soft Toy (Unbranded and no model number or means of identification)

- Weak seams expose fibrous stuffing, which can be easily accessed and pose a choking hazard.

6. Stitch Soft Toy (Unbranded and no model number or means of identification)

- Features a suction cup attached to the head that can detach easily, presenting a choking hazard.

7. Pikachu Soft Toy (Unbranded and no model number or means of identification)

- Like Stitch, this toy has a suction cup attached to the head that can detach easily, posing a choking hazard.

Consumers who own any of these products are urged to immediately cease using them and dispose of them appropriately.

To ensure the safety of toys purchased for Christmas, the MCCAA advises consumers to regularly check the online platform Safety Gate.

For more information or assistance, consumers can contact the Market Surveillance Directorate at [email protected].

The MCCAA emphasises the importance of staying vigilant and informed, encouraging consumers to report any encounters with the mentioned products or seek additional information from the provided contact details.