Mayors at 16: New law receives unanimous parliamentary approval

Parliament has unanimously approved legislation allowing youths under the age of 18 to serve as mayors and deputy mayors.

The Bill, which will allow 16 and 17 year-olds to serve as mayors, was tabled last October, garnering support from both sides of the house.

In a speech last week, Minister Owen Bonnici said that embracing the potential of younger generations was a progressive step towards inclusive governance, which recognises the intelligence and capability of today’s youth, while fostering a sense of responsibility and civic commitment from an early age.

The Bill now makes Malta the first EU country where a person aged 16 can both vote and contest Local Elections. If this person receives the highest number of votes from the party with the majority, they are also allowed to be elected Mayor.

Changes also allow 16-year-old mayors to sign contracts when acting in their capacity as public officials.

