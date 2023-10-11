Government puts forward Bill that allows 16-year-olds to become mayors

The government is proposing a draft bill that would allow individuals under the age of 18 to become mayors or deputy mayors.

The bill, titled the "Act on Local Governments," will be tabled in the House on Wednesday afternoon by Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici and Junior Minister Alison Zerafa Civelli.

"We pledged in the Electoral Manifesto to enact this legislative change. With the implementation of these amendments, the government will honour its commitment, as outlined in the National Local Government Strategy 2023-2030 launched last May. We are on track to fulfill our promise," Bonnici said on Wednesday morning.

During a press conference with Zerafa Civelli, Bonnici explained that if approved, this bill would allow young people under the age of 18 to run for and be elected in the Local Council elections. Those who secure the required number of votes will assume the roles of Mayor or deputy mayor.

"Malta will become the first EU member state to achieve such a milestone," Bonnici added.

In the European Union, Austria is the only other country where a person aged sixteen can vote in Local Elections but cannot stand as a candidate.

If approved, this bill would make Malta the first EU country where a person aged 16 can both vote and contest Local Elections. If this person receives the highest number of votes from the party with the majority, they are also allowed to be elected Mayor.

"This government has always had great trust in young people, and through this legislative change in the field of Local Government, it will continue to support and strengthen that trust because it believes in the potential and energy they can offer, regardless of age," the Junior Minister said.

Alison Zerafa Civelli explained that in the coming weeks, there will be a process of discussion with the main partners of the Local Government. The aim is to establish mentoring programs so that everyone elected to serve in the Local Councils is aware of the obligations and duties they have undertaken, regardless of age.

She also made reference to the Local Council elections scheduled for next year, where she encouraged more young people to contest and continue to make a difference in society and the communities where they reside.

This bill will also provide, among other consequential amendments, that a Mayor or Deputy Mayor between the ages of 16 and 18 will be able to perform acts of civil life when appearing as Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

The draft bill is expected to be debated next week.