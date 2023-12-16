Law allowing 16 year-old mayors to be introduced on Monday, minister says

The process of introducing legal amendments to allow 16 year-olds to be elected mayors or vice-mayors is expected to conclude next Monday.

This was announced by the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Government Owen Bonnici and the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Çivelli during a discussion organised by the National Youth Council of Malta (KNŻ) on the topic of young representatives in local governance.

The Bill, which will allow 16 and 17 year-olds to serve as mayors, was tabled last October, garnering support from both sides of the house.

In his speech, Bonnici said that embracing the potential of younger generations was a progressive step towards inclusive governance, which recognises the intelligence and capability of today’s youth, while fostering a sense of responsibility and civic commitment from an early age.

The minister hailed the step as a bold one, that was being made “with conviction towards the building of a more representative and dynamic future-for our localities.”

"Let's celebrate this milestone in our commitment to democracy and the place of young people," Bonnici said.

Parliamentary Secretary Zerafa Civelli said that the government had consistently recognised the importance of opinions and activism of young people in public life, saying that this helped create “a more democratic, inclusive and vibrant society.”

Zerafa Civelli emphasised the ongoing commitment to work to support young people's contributions to society, saying the aim was to provide the support and opportunities required for active participation in local communities.