Greek authorities fear man behind Athens shooting could flee to Malta

The suspect behind a shooting which has left three people seriously injured could be heading for Malta, Greek authorities have warned.

37-year-old Albanian national Nardi Ismet Idrizi allegedly shot three young men in the Gazi, Athens area following a bar fight. His friend, Emiliano Jakupi, has already been arrested by local authorities.

Greek authorities have said Idrizi may be planning to escape to Albania, Turkey, or Malta, and border authorities in Greece have been alerted.

Idrizi is no stranger to the criminal underworld. He was the leader of a violent gang in Albania, involved in armed robberies, and served time in prison from 2012 until his early release in 2020. His release stirred controversy given his serious criminal record.

After his stint in prison, he relocated to Greece and became part of a criminal group in the Agios Pavlos area.