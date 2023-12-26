Plaque in memory of man who carried bomb out of St Julian’s PN każin

A new plaque has been installed on the St Julian’s promenade in memory of a man who carried a bomb out from the local PN każin and threw it into the sea.

On Boxing Day in 1984, a man named Paul Cremona noticed a suspicious bag on the steps of the Nationalist Party każin in St Julian’s. He grabbed the bag and threw it in the sea, where it exploded shortly after.

Last year, Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius promised the Cremona family that this “heroic act” will be remembered. Today, the promise was fulfilled, and a plaque was enveiled at the St Julian’s promenade to remember Paul Cremona’s actions that day.

Agius said this initiative is the fruit of his personal journey to learn more about the history of Malta and the Nationalist Party. According to him, Paul Cremona saved Malta from a dark page in Malta’s polical history.

After meeting the Cremona family, Agius felt that Paul’s actions were not remembered enough. He then took it on himself to set up a commemorative plaque at the same place of the act.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said Paul was a “hero of our country’s democratic journey”. Paul deserved to be remembered and celebrated, and the past must not be forgotten, Grech said.

The Cremona family was present for the unveiling of the plaque. Warren Cremona, Paul’s son, thanked Peter Agius and the Nationalist Party for keeping his father’s memory alive, especially in the place where the incident took place.

Other Nationalist Party members were present at the ceremony, including secretary general Michael Piccinino and St Julian’s mayor Guido Dalli.