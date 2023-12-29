Malta to welcome 2024 with above-average temperatures and cloudy skies

As the countdown to the new year begins, the Maltese Islands are gearing up for a celebration under cloudy skies and above-average temperatures, according to a press release from the Malta International Airport.

The forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day promises dry conditions with cloudy skies, providing a pleasant atmosphere for revelers participating in festivities across Malta and Gozo.

Light west-southwesterly winds are expected, creating a comfortable setting for those ushering in 2024 in the capital city or other celebration spots.

Notably, the maximum temperature during this period is anticipated to surpass the climatic norm by 1°C, reaching a peak of 18°C between Sunday and Monday.

Comparatively, the overnight temperature is forecasted to drop to a cooler 11°C.

However, these conditions are notably milder than the chilly 2.8°C experienced during the same period in 2014, offering a more temperate environment for outdoor festivities.

For those extending their stay into the first days of 2024, partly to rather cloudy, dry weather is expected. Despite stronger winds anticipated on the second and third days of January, blowing at a Force 4 to 5 from a west-southwest direction on Wednesday, the air temperature is forecasted to remain relatively warm.

Tourists and locals alike can anticipate maximum temperatures ranging between 18°C and 20°C, with a minimum temperature of 13°C. These conditions make the Maltese Islands an appealing destination for those looking to explore the picturesque landscapes during the remainder of the Christmas holidays.

As residents and visitors prepare to bid farewell to 2023, the favorable weather forecast promises a memorable start to the new year, blending the charm of the Maltese Islands with comfortable temperatures and a festive atmosphere.