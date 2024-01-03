Dragonara Casino: Waiving of concession fee ‘not in the best interest of government’

A waiver on the payment of a concession fee by Dragonara Gaming Ltd to operate a casino in Malta was “not in the best interest of the government”, according to the National Audit Office.

In its annual report, the NAO raised concerns on the economy ministry’s decision to provide a waiver of the concession fee if the concessionaire pays the Malta Gaming Authority upwards of €7.7 million in contributions, licence fees, gaming device levies and/or gaming tax.

The concession fee for the casino set out in the RfP amounted to €11.1 million, payable in three equal payments of €3.7 million each, spread over three years. However, the same clause also provided for the possible waiving of the concession fee.

Dragonara Gaming Ltd was the only bidder for a concession to open and operate a casino in Malta. It entered into the concession agreement on 28 July 2021 after submitting a financial offer equal to the requested minimum of €1.5 million.

The NAO compared the request for proposals (RfP) of the Dragonara Casino to that of the National Lottery concession. The latter clearly specified that all amounts offered by the concessionaire are payable in full without any deductions or set-offs, and the concessionaire is responsible for all taxes, duties, charges and relevant expenses that need to be paid.

Meanwhile, the RfP for the casino concession provided a waiver on the concession fee from the outset. The first concession fee payment of €3.7 million, due on 1 August 2022, was waived entirely. Only the financial offer of €1.5 million was paid as at June 2023.

“Given the lack of documentation to support the rationale behind certain decisions taken, the National Audit Office considers that such an arrangement was not in the best interest of the government,” the NAO said.

In its response to the audit office, the economy ministry said the concessionaire paid a total of circa €5.922 million during 2022. “[This] is significantly more than the yearly average amount paid by casinos,” it said. “Therefore, the ministry does not agree with the assessment that the government’s interests were not safeguarded in this case.”

The concession under scrutiny is unrelated to a 2019 agreement that left gaming industry players fuming, with the Dragonara Casino operators receiving a 64-year extension to their lease agreement without government issuing a competitive tender.

Chris Cardona, the economy minister at the time, had tabled a motion in Parliament outlining Dragonara Gaming’s request for a 64-year lease extension until 2083.

The motion sought parliament’s approval so the new lease agreement between the government-owned Casma Ltd and Dragonara Gaming can go ahead.