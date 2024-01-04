Over 32,000 contraventions issued by Transport Malta in 2023

Transport Malta issued over 32,000 contraventions in 2023, with around 6,000 administrative fines imposed on offenders.

In a press release, Transport Malta said it confiscated several vehicles throughout the year, including 570 cars, 376 escooters and 115 number plates.

Without specifying a number, the authority said it conducted a number of roadside inspections, some in collaboration with the Malta Police Force, the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations, and the European Labour Authority.

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg said he deeply appreciated what the authority has accomplished over 2023. He thanked the enforcement officers within Transport Malta, “whose tireless dedication and pivotal role in attaining these remarkable results deserve recognition”, the statement reads.

Transport Malta also said it took initiative before the scholastic year and provided a free tow-truck service to ensure smooth traffic flow and support motorists facing breakdowns on the roads.