Fast ferry services suspended over the weekend due to gale-force winds

Fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo have been cancelled over the weekend as winds are expected to reach gale-force on Saturday.

On Saturday, the last trip from Valletta will be at 9:45am, and the last trip from Mġarr will be at 10:45am, all other trips are cancelled. All trips on Sunday and Monday have been cancelled.

The services will be suspended due to “unfavourable sea conditions”, as wind speeds rise to Force 8, reaching gale-force levels, on Saturday afternoon.

Wind speed will reach Force 7 on Sunday, and back to Force 5 to 6 on Monday.