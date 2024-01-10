Gridlock traffic reported in south of Malta following minor accident in Regional Road

Gridlock traffic was reported in the south of Malta after a minor accident near the Santa Venera tunnels.

Police said that at around 8:15, a collission occurred between a motorcycle driver and a car. The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

The accident on regional road caused major traffic, from Regional Road stretching down to Marsa's Aldo Moro, with drivers reporting being stuck in traffic in the vicinity of Paola's MCAST campus.

On Monday, data tabled in parliament shed light on the traffic accident statistics in 2023.

Maltese commuters are still waiting on government to introduce its plan which would see certain services that require road access not start before 9:00am to ease traffic congestion.