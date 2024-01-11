Government pledges €1.3 million over three years for Prison Inmates Program

Prime Minister Robert Abela, during a visit to the Caritas community in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, said the government will invest €1.3 million in the Prison Inmates Programme over the next three years.

Joined by home affairs minister Byron Camilleri and reforms secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, Abela disclosed a financial commitment of €1.3 million over the next three years for the Prison Inmates Programme, managed by Caritas Malta.

This programme provides support to individuals grappling with addiction, particularly during their incarceration.

Abela said the government wants to create a supportive environment for those seeking rehabilitation. This includes developing halfway-houses to assist individuals nearing the end of their prison sentences, equipping them with the necessary tools for a successful reintegration into society.

In addition to financial support for Caritas Malta's efforts, the government is directing resources toward voluntary organizations actively involved in prison rehabilitation, such as Caritas Malta, l-Għaqda mid-Dlam għad-Dawl, and the Rise Foundation.

During discussions with eleven people currently enrolled in the Prison Inmates Program, the Prime Minister hinted at a reform to provide individuals with “an opportunity to shed the label of lifelong misconduct”, according to the government press statement.