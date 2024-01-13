PN reshuffle: Darren Carabott and Joe Giglio given new portfolios

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said that Darren Carabott and Joe Giglio are among the MPs given new portfolios.

This comes as Nationalist MPs are being called to the party headquarters on Saturday morning as leader Bernard Grech kicks off a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper confirmed that a “major reshuffle” is underway, with a number of MPs seeing changes to their shadow portfolios.

Among them, Darren Carabott is likely to be the PN spokesperson for home affairs, security and reforms, while keeping his seat as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Meanwhile, Joe Giglio will likely be entrusted as the infrastructure shadow minister

Grech’s reshuffle comes exactly a week after Prime Minister Robert Abela carried a reshuffle of the government Cabinet.

Last week, Bernard Grech described Abela's reshuffle a "cosmetic" one, stating he was forced to expand the cabinet due to certain MPs' resistance.

Saturday's changes are expected to be annoucned by the PN later on Saturdy afternoon.

More to follow.