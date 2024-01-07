Abela forced to expand cabinet due to MPs resistance, only to heighten taxpayer burden, Bernard Grech claims

Grech claims Abela inability to implement the changes he desired led to an expansion of the cabinet, resulting in additional expenses for taxpayers

Prime Minister Robert Abela's recent Cabinet reshuffle revealed his weakness rather than demonstrating effective leadership, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Abela reshuffled his Cabinet following a day of individual meetings with all ministers and MPs on Saturday.

The reshuffle was partly prompted by the imminent nomination of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne as Malta's next European Commissioner after the June European Parliament election.

Interviewed on the party's television station NET TV, Grech characterised the reshuffle as a "cosmetic" and "pseudo" attempt due to alleged resistance from Abela's top executive team.

According to Grech, Abela's inability to implement the changes he desired led to an expansion of the cabinet, resulting in additional expenses for taxpayers.

Grech criticised Abela for failing to take legal action against Steward to recover defrauded funds, accusing him of prioritising the interests of foreign contractors over national interests.

He highlighted unfulfilled promises in the health sector, particularly the absence of a new mental health hospital.

The Leader suggested that the severity of the mental health situation warranted the appointment of a parliamentary secretary dedicated to this sector.

Addressing language requirements for carers, Grech claimed that his earlier proposal had been dismissed as scaremongering, but now the government was acknowledging the necessity of basic Maltese language knowledge.

On Friday, the government announced that foreign carers tending to the elderly in Malta will soon need a skills card for employment, involving language and skills assessments.

"We are showing the direction, and Labour is implementing what we are suggesting. This is why people know that Labour has no vision. We are the party with the vision," Grech said.

On the issue of inflation, Grech reiterated his stance that the government should refrain from taxing the cost-of-living allowance, highlighting the adverse impact on people facing rising prices, particularly for essential goods.