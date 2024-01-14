[WATCH] Grech stirs the waters referencing archbishop's Abbazia case following call for increased vocal opposition

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he disagrees with Archbishop Charles Scicluna when he said the Opposition needs to be more vocal and prominent.

Instead, Grech said the archbishop needs to respect diverse leadership styles.

"I greet the archbishop as the head of church, but I, as the leader of the Nationalist Party, believe in this style of leadership. If there is a need to be militant, we will be, if we need to vociferous, we will be. Let's respect everyone's style," Grech said on Sunday.

In an interview with MaltaDaily’s Keane Cutajar, Grech was reacting to a recent interview with Times of Malta.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna expressed his expectations for a more vocal and prominent role from the Opposition. In response, Opposition Leader Grech asserted the importance of respecting diverse leadership styles.

Grech underlined the Opposition's track record of initiating significant actions for the benefit of the public, and thus disagreeing more with Scicluna.

"When the need arose to take to the streets, we did so. When legal action was required, we pursued it. Whether speaking publicly or privately, we act accordingly," Grech said.

"Let's not forget, it was the Opposition that returned the hospitals to the people. It was the PN that ensured the Sofia public inquiry," Grech added.

Grech went on to allude to the Abbazia di Sant Antonio delli Navarra foundation, whose court judgment could see the eviction of several families.

The archdiocese faced criticism as well, after Archbishop Scicluna accepted the Stagno Navarras’ ancestry claims, appointing the rector of their choice, for the sum of €200,000 that is supposed to be ‘spent’ in pious acts for the repose of the soul of Cosmana Navarra.



"It was the Opposition that spoke up and fought for the people of Nadur when their land was under threat, facing eviction from their own homes," Grech countered in response to the Archbishop's criticism.

A PN government would not go through with e-scooter ban

A Nationalist Party in government would not proceed with a e-scooter ban, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said.

Instead, the party would to explore more effective ways of regulating alternative transportation.

Opposition leader Grech criticised the government, accusing it of hasty decision-making without proper planning, spending its days resolving issues it created itself.

"A Nationalist government would strive to prevent such issues from arising in the first place," Grech asserted.

Specifically addressing e-scooters, Grech highlighted the government's failure to enforce designated parking bays, a common practice in other countries.

Grech also emphasised that the Nationalist Party is actively considering alternative approaches to traffic management, including solutions that integrate with other sectors.

As an example, he pointed out that local disputes, such as disagreements between neighbors, should be resolved within the respective district rather than requiring the parties involved to travel to Valletta.

"In this way, both parties and their witnesses won't have to go to Valletta," Grech explained.

Discussing additional measures, Grech mentioned that a Nationalist government would implement a register of closed roads to provide motorists with alternative routes.

"We need a system that logs road closures, offering viable alternatives to motorists," Grech said.