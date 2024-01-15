Edward Zammit Lewis to head parliament’s foreign and European affairs committee

Edward Zammit Lewis was appointed chair of parliament’s foreign and European affairs committee on Monday afternoon, replacing Glenn Bedingfield.

Zammit Lewis was re-elected to parliament in 2022 but was not given a Cabinet post. He had served as justice minister in the previous administration.

Bedingfield had to relinquish the committee post after being appointed parliamentary secretary for public cleansing by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Zammit Lewis was first elected to parliament in 2013 and first served as parliamentary secretary for competitiveness before being appointed tourism minister in 2014.

After the 2017 election, Zammit Lewis was not immediately part of Cabinet. He was then appointed minister for European affairs and equality in 2019 after Helena Dalli became European Commissioner.

After Abela became prime minister in January 2020, following the resignation of Joseph Muscat, Zammit Lewis was appointed minister for justice, equality and governance.