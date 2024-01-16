Transport Ministry voices concern over Red Sea attacks on cargo ships

The Transport Ministry has voiced its concern on the ongoing attacks on cargo ships by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

“The incidents occurring in the Red Sea are a major concern for us, as the area is a major global shipping lane and vital for international maritime commerce. Ensuring the safety of shipping lanes is not just a regional concern but a matter of international importance,” the ministry said.

The ministry was reacting to Tuesday’s attack on Malta-flagged Greek-owned ship, Zografia.

The Greek news agency Ana-mpa said the bulk carrier called Zografia was around 76 nautical miles north-west of the Yemeni port of Saleef. It was en route to the Suez Canal having departed from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The missile is reported to have damaged the ship but it was still able to sail on its own steam. The vessel has a crew of 24 but their nationalities are not yet available. It is believed to be the third attack involving the vessel in the past 24 hours.

The ministry reports that the vessel continued its course, and there were no reported injuries among the crew.

“In response to the recent attack on a Malta-flagged bulk carrier, 76 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef, the Maritime Security Committee, presided by the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett, was convened to assess the ongoing situation,” the ministry said.

It said the escalating situation emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety of vessels from such attacks as they navigate through the area. “Therefore, we advocate for and are ready to participate in a coordinated international action to restore and maintain normalcy in the area.”