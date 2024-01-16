[WATCH] 'I am pleased with the progress,' UHM boss says after collective agreement talks

UHM boss Josef Vella reported progress in talks with the Education Ministry, the University of Malta rector, and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

"I am pleased with the progress," Josef Vella stated in a video shared on Facebook.

It was only on Monday evening that Vella announced the temporary suspension of industrial action after the government presented a counter-proposal closer to what the union was demanding.

Earlier this month, UĦM issued directives for administrative, technical, and industrial staff at the University of Malta due to issues arising during collective agreement negotiations. Talks had been stalled for over two years.

On Monday, the university student council, KSU, declared that it would organize a walkout at 10:30 am in protest against the lack of progress in negotiations.

In his online address, Vella mentioned that soon the union would be able to consult its 900 members who fall under the collective agreement, and present them with a new agreement for their approval.

Vella expressed gratitude to various entities, even those not necessarily related to the cause, including student bodies that supported the union throughout this period.