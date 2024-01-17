Church commission calls for mandatory insurance for all contractors

The Justice and Peace Commission in Malta is the latest entity calling for mandatory insurance coverage for contractors.

This was one of eight recommendations following a study addressing Malta’s construction industry. In response to a troubling surge in accidents leading to the tragic deaths of 25 construction workers between 2019 and 2022, the Commission's research project, titled "The ‘Ejja Ejja’ Culture," delves into the underlying factors contributing to the safety challenges faced by workers.

The integral conclusion drawn from this extensive study is a prevalent culture of urgency within the construction sector, described as 'ejja ejja' or 'get on with it.'

This culture, marked by unrealistic deadlines and a race against time, has raised concerns about the well-being and safety of workers. The Justice and Peace Commission has put forth eight recommendations aimed at overhauling the current state of affairs and fostering a safer and more equitable working environment.

These include:

Using tax and policy levers to mitigate risks associated with impractical deadlines imposed by the need for rapid construction.

Encouraging workers' unions to champion a rights-based approach and expand their membership to include foreign workers.

Introducing cultural sensitivity and bias training for all frontline stakeholders involved in the construction sector.

Bolstering the provision of health and safety courses, coupled with language training where necessary, to enhance worker preparedness.

Studying the effects of machismo culture on the health and well-being of workers within the construction industry.

Reviewing work permit regulations and immigration laws, focusing on empowering rather than disempowering migrant workers.

Ensuring adequate resourcing for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) is highlighted as crucial, ensuring effective oversight and enforcement.

Making insurance coverage a prerequisite for contractors seeking licensure is proposed to ensure financial responsibility and accountability.

The Justice and Peace Commission's research report emphasises the importance of dismantling the prevailing 'ejja ejja' culture and addressing all factors contributing to construction site tragedies. The recommendations are described as a pathway to creating a more just, equitable, and safe working environment for all construction workers, irrespective of their background or employer.

Despite numerous rules, regulations, and authorities, a pervasive culture of impunity persists, the researchers found. The study underscores the need for a fundamental shift in approach to effectively address the root causes of accidents in the construction sector.

Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, endorsing the study, remarked, “The hope is that this study serves as a valuable contribution of the Church in Malta for a society that is inspired by these values [Gospel values of justice, compassion, and respect for life].”