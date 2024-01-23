Cabinet convenes at Dar tal-Providenza to discuss voluntary sector reform

During this week's cabinet meeting at Dar tal-Providenza, cabinet engaged with associations and voluntary organisations to gather insights as part of the ongoing public consultation on reforms within the voluntary and non-profit sector.

Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised government's commitment to continuous consultation regarding this reform. Voluntary organisations from various sectors such as the environment, sports and culture were present at the meeting.

Abela outlined the advantages of the reform, including a reduction in bureaucracy, simplified processes to provide more immediate assistance to voluntary organisations, and increased efficiency over time.

He stressed that the government sees the voluntary sector as a strategic partner in the country's socio-economic development.

Abela highlighted the support for voluntary organisations, not only through fiscal assistance but also by providing spaces for their services. Additional support centers, including one in Gozo, will be established in the coming weeks, complementing the existing centers in Birkirkara, Rabat, and Valletta.

Government is to release the document outlining the reforms in the voluntary and non-profit sector in February for public consultation.