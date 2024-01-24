ADPD calls on police, Attorney General to investigate Rosianne Cutajar's sham ITS consultancy

ADPD has called upon the police commissioner and Attorney General to investigate Rosianne Cutajar’s fraudulent ITS consultancy.

In a letter signed by ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci and Secretary General Ralph Cassar, reference was made to the Auditor General’s 2023 report on Cutajar’s phantom job.

In November, the NAO’s report found no evidence to substantiate the need for ITS to employ a consultant, also questioning Cutajar’s competence for the job. The Auditor General had minced no words on the irregularity of the sham consultancy, calling it “illegitimate, in breach of regulations.”

Despite being kicked out of the PL’s parliamentary group, Cutajar is once again in the limelight after prime minister Robert Abela hinted at her return to the party.

Cutajar has not paid back her salary from the fraudulent job.

In ADPD’s letter, reference was made to the NAO report, as the party reminded the authorities that the consultancy did not adhere to the regular procedures. The letter also noted that Cutajar had also failed to declare all of her earnings.

The Green Party noted that this constitutes abuse of public funds, as they go on to list Cutajar, ITS CEO Pierre Fenech, ex-tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and his chief of staff Kevin Borg as individuals who could be of interest to an investigation.

“Any delay or lack of investigation only serves the people involved in the employment which has already been found by the NAO to be laden with shortcomings and goes against the public interest,” the letter concluded.