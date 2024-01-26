Dar Tereża opens its doors to mothers with mental health challenges

Dar Tereża, which could support up to seven mothers with mental health challenges, was inaugurated on Friday.

The home, managed by the Richmond Foundation, will also be offering professional guidance to facilitate the reintegration of these mothers into society.

With a total investment of around €620,000, the Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation Roderick Galdes and the Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector Julia Farrugia Portelli inaugurated the project.Galdes explained that the internal works carried out were funded by the Housing Development Fund (HDF), administered by the Housing Authority.

He remarked that through this investment, the Government reaffirms the housing sector’s vital importance for both individuals and the surrounding communities.

"Our aim is to ensure that social housing solutions are complemented by services and facilities that ensure that these solutions are truly holistic, and serve the needs of the community, as well as of the individuals themselves," he said.

The minister concluded by saying that the opening of Dar Tereża will be a living example of what the Housing Authority aims to achieve with the Housing Development Fund.

On her part, Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli explained how the VOPS scheme was crucial in ensuring the necessary funding to equip this residence to the highest of standards.

"Through this scheme, the Richmond Foundation were in a position to equip this residence and offer dignity to its residents. The Government will continue to assist these organisations in creating projects that will benefit society in general. The public consultation for the reform we are proposing, will shed light on the Government’s plan to further strengthen these organisations, as it aims to take this sector to the next level,” concluded Farrugia Portelli.

The Chairperson of the HDF, Charmaine Mangion, said that through the investment by Housing Authority, a dilapidated building has been brought back to life and will serve as a Specialised Centre.

“We are committed to continue to collaborate with voluntary organisations to ensure improved access to services like these at the heart of the community,” Mangion concluded.

“Several rooms were furnished through the VOPS scheme which led to the implementation of this project which will be of benefit to our society," Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector CEO Mauro Pace Parascandalo said.

Present for the inauguration were Permanent Secretaries Emanuel Psaila and Nancy Caruana and Bormla’s Mayor Marco Agius.