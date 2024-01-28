Archdiocese calls for empathy following viral video of priest's outburst during mass

In response to a viral video circulating on social media, the Archdiocese of Malta has issued a statement calling for increased empathy and sensitivity within the community.

The video, which surfaced on Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, captures a moment during a mass at St. Catherine Church in Zurrieq when a priest expressed visible frustration towards the congregation for what he perceived as a lack of participation in the singing during the offerings.

The Archdiocese conveyed its disappointment over the incident and emphasised the seriousness with which it regards any form of "verbal abuse." The statement assures the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

The video, which was filmed by Radju Santa Kantarina - 90.6FM, portrays the priest passionately addressing the attendees, encouraging active participation in the singing, especially during the offering segment of the mass. He went on to tell the congregation to report him if they wish, seemingly unfazed by the live broadcast on Facebook.

Many viewers expressed their opinions on the matter, with some empathising with the priest's passion for active participation, while others voiced concerns about the approach used to convey his message.

As the Archdiocese initiates an investigation into the incident, it remains to be seen how the church will address the priest's behavior.