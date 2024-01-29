Fenech Adami slams BA decision to fine Andrew Azzopardi

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami has weighed in on the Broadcasting Authority’s decision to fine broadcaster Andrew Azzopardi and RTK103.

Speaking during parliament on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the MP slammed the BA’s decision, saying it did not consider the implications of its decision.

“He decided to not invite a person who hates, creates hate, is racist and a Holocaust denier who compared that horrific chapter in human history to ‘Disneyland’,” Fenech Adami told the House, voicing his disapproval to the BA’s decision.

The BA board members are appointed after recommendations by government and opposition.

Fenech Adami insisted Lowell’s ideology is not only a danger to the country, but to the world.

Azzopardi was fined following comments he made while interviewing the CEO of the BA, Joanna Spiteri, in a question on the requirements of “fairness” imposed on broadcasters during an election campaign. He questioned whether any candidates with problematic views should be entitled to media appearances, explicitly using Lowell as an example.

Fenech Adami joined Azzopardi in calling Lowell a “racist”, condemning the Imperium Europa leader “for the hate he spews.”

The Nationalist MP said modern society should ensure the circumstances which led to the Holocaust are not repeated.

“Even in Malta, there are anti-sematic people, who foster hate and promote racism in politics, who deny the Holocaust,” he told the House.